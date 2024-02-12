Radio Illumini and Hailsham Lions book signing event on February 24

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hailsham-based, forward thinking internet radio station had been approached by authors in the area to give airtime to their work.

Station founder Martina Mercer took this one step further by launching a brand new campaign, Beyond The Word, where authors are offered a one-hour programme Beyond The Word Radio Show, hosted by Martina, to talk about their books and all subjects relevant to the publication.

Brian Oxley is the first author to be featured with his Lifting The Burden out this month. He previously worked for members of the House of Commons for thirty years and as a local councillor in Brighton & Hove, before developing his Spiritual Awareness in 1992.

He said "Working with Spirit not only brings comfort but also provides guidance and companionship. It reveals the eternal truth that we are all interconnected, forming a unified whole through the power of Universal Love. Hopefully my book will help people lift their burdens."