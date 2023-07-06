The Royal Air Force Lightning Rally Team (Marham) will return to the 2023 Festival of Speed to compete on the Forest Rally Stage.

After completing a challenge at the 2022 Festival of Speed – pulling their previous Rally Car 29 kilometres and helping to raise £14,000 for Race Against Dementia, the Festival of Speed’s nominated charity – the team of 15 decided to set themselves a new challenge to raise money. This year, all funds raised will go to The Greenpower Education Trust, the 2023 Festival of Speed charity.

Using their transferrable engineering skills acquired in the modern RAF, the team maintain their newly procured factory-built Ford Fiesta R2, and run it in UK-based championships as part of RAF-encouraged sport. This year, they have decided to take a 2010 Ford Fiesta 1600cc road car and convert it into a Clubman Spec Special Stage Rally Car in just 30 hours in celebration of 30 years of the Festival of Speed. This conversion will include the ability to run on sustainable fuel and a full wrap in a striking livery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car will arrive at Goodwood, initially drive around the Rally Stage as a course car and then, at 1pm on Thursday 13 July, the build will commence. At 4pm on Saturday 15 July, after completing 30 hours of work on the car in their down time, it will receive a Competition Logbook from a Motorsport UK scrutineer and the transformation will be complete.

RAF Lightning Rally Team to undertake Road to Rally challenge at the Festival of Speed.

The generosity of the world of motorsport, as well as UK-based suppliers (many of those exhibiting at the Festival of Speed) has been incredible, with most of the parts needed to complete this challenge having been donated.

Bonhams|Cars will auction the completed car at the Goodwood Revival Sale in September to raise money for The Greenpower Education Trust.