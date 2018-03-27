Rag ‘n’ Bone Man makes guest appearance

Chart-topper Rag ‘n’ Bone Man was the special guest at a musical event last week.

The Uckfield native and current Brighton resident appeared at What Next?, held at the St Paul’s Centre, in Worthing, last Wednesday, which brought together young musicians, venues and producers in the town.

Brit award-winning singer-songwriter Rag 'n ' Bone Man (Rory Graham) was at an event in Worthing bringing together young musicians, venues and producers in the town. Picture: Scott Ramsey at www.scottramsey.co.uk

It focused on the ingredients for a diverse contemporary music scene and how they can be brought together and followed on from a session where the Human singer ‘jammed’ with people at Colonnade House, in Worthing, in January.

