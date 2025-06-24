Ragga-metal band Skindred offer Worthing NHS fund-raiser

JOY. Concerts have announced ragga-metal band Skindred as the second headliner for the NHS My Music concert series this October.

They will play Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Saturday, October 25, as part of the My Music NHS concert series, raising vital funds for NHS services.

Promoter Thom Milner-Smith said: “In August 2023, UK ragga-metal icons Skindred found themselves in a closely contested chart race for the UK number one album spot with their colossal eighth studio release, Smile. Backed by incredible support from the rock and metal community, including messages from Metallica, Rage Against the Machine and Disturbed, as well as coverage from Kerrang!, NME, and Metal Hammer, the band achieved a career-best number two on the UK albums chart. Smile also reached number one on the official UK rock & metal chart, the independent albums chart, the official downloads chart and the vinyl chart, outselling some of the UK’s most established rock artists.

“This success followed a defining year for Skindred. Highlights included winning Best UK Live Act at the Heavy Music Awards and joining rock legends Kiss as special guests on their final UK tour. The band also appeared on the cover of Kerrang! magazine for the first time in their career and performed their single Gimme That Boom on BBC Two’s Later... with Jools Holland. Frontman Benji Webbe made an appearance on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and the band were also featured as guests on BBC Breakfast.

“Adding to their momentum, the band's 2000s hit Nobody experienced a viral resurgence thanks to a TikTok dance trend, pushing the Skindred hashtag past 14 million views in just a few weeks. Even into late 2024, one video of a person dancing to the track on Instagram amassed over 32 million views. Meanwhile, Smile stands as a testament to the enduring power of a band that delivers joy and energy every time.

“The band recently wrapped up an extensive, sold-out 16-date UK and Ireland tour, followed by a similarly successful European run where nearly every show sold out as well.

“In October & November 2025, Skindred will return to the UK, including an intimate performance at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Saturday October 25, as part of the My Music NHS concert series.”