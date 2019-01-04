Rain fails to dampen spirits on annual Chailey Classic and Vintage Tractor Club Christmas run

Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirits of those who took part in the Chailey Classic and Vintage Tractor Club's annual Christmas charity run.

Having been lucky and blessed with sunshine on the last three occasions, the weather decided that the Chigleys were pushing their luck and this time refused to cooperate for the run, this year in partnership with Tinkers Park (Steam Charitable Trust). Those who participated endured somewhat inclement conditions.

The tractor run in convoy

Nevertheless, the heavy rain failed to dampen or diminish the spirits of the many who turned out, suitably attired, to participate in and enjoy a road run of vintage and classic tractors (and cars) all in support of St Peter and St James Hospice. The 20 or so tractors consisting of various makes and models, assembled at the Sloop Inn (Scaynes Hill) where Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, endured the damp and cold to wave them off.

With pit stops at the Bent Arms, Snowdrop and Farmers Inn, the convoy of tractors and vintage vehicles travelled through Haywards Heath via Lindfield, to the bemusement of Christmas shoppers and many smiling children.

The Chigleys returned to the Sloop, albeit somewhat drenched, at which time the evening Christmas celebrations commenced with live folk music courtesy of Newick Folk.

Local producers consisting of Nose to Tail Butchers Piltdown, Fletching Village Shop and Cottage Bakery Newick, kindly sponsored and provided the barbeque with local produce supplied by local suppliers to a local club in support of a local charity, entirely consistent with the ethos of the occasion.

Local musicians “LOKI” provided further musical entertainment and an auction of promises, coupled with a raffle and donations from the day will result in a contribution to St Peter & St James Hospice in excess of £1,800.