Raise money for an organisation of your choice at Lion’s ‘swimathon’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Lions are organising a sponsored ‘swimathon’ on Saturday 15 June at 6pm and are looking for teams to take part.

There is no cost to enter, no minimum sponsorship which needs to be achieved, and anyone who takes part can choose the organisation they would like to benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lions will ensure 100% of the money received goes to the charity, school, or club nominated by the team on their entry form.

Swimathon will once again help to raise funds

Chichester Lions Club President, Mike Moore, said: “We’re really pleased to once again be organising this fun event which gives local groups and charities a chance to raise vital funds for their activities.

“The event is not competitive, and we welcome all ages and swimming abilities to take part. All you need to do is raise your own sponsorship using forms which we will provide. Then after the event we will donate all of the money received to the nominated organisation.”

The event will be held at the Westgate Leisure Centre, under the watchful eye of their lifeguards. Swimmers must be capable of swimming at least one length of the 33 metre pool. Teams should be made up of four to six people and organisation can enter more than one team if they wish.

For further information email [email protected] or download an application form at www.chilions.org.uk