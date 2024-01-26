Rampion Wind Farm beats energy target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“As we go into our seventh year of operation, we are proud to have beaten our target, and to offer a new, one-year Operations Engineer Internship position, which is currently advertised to start in August this year,” said Rampion Offshore Wind Farm General Manager Dan Allen-Baines.

“We’re looking for a talented trainee engineer, either an undergraduate in an electrical, mechanical or other engineering discipline, or approaching the end of their programme with a year they can commit to before pursuing further study.”

Applications are open until 29th February at: https://jobs.rwe.com/RWE/job/Newhaven-Operations-Engineering-Intern-ESX-BN9-0BN/1024505001/

Rampion Wind Farm Turbine

RWE is also recruiting a Rampion Production Manager to develop and deliver, on behalf of the General Manager, effective planning and day-to-day operation of the wind farm, and oversee personnel. Applications open until 31st January at: https://jobs.rwe.com/RWE/job/Newhaven-Rampion-Production-Manager-ESX-BN9-0BN/1022670701/

Since it was commissioned, the wind farm has taken on 13 apprentices, nine of whom are now fully-trained wind turbine technicians, four of them working full-time on the Rampion turbines as part of our Newhaven-based team who work daily to operate the wind farm.

Rampion Offshore Wind Farm created 1580 Gigawatt hours of power in 2023, against its target of 1,400 Gigawatt hours. It started generating energy in November 2017 and all turbines were fully commissioned and generating energy from April 2018.

Continued Dan Allen-Baines, “Rampion benefits the local community not only by allowing us to play our part in tackling the climate crisis and secure energy supplies, but in providing jobs and support for local people.”

A £3.1 million Rampion Fund managed by Sussex Community Foundation has already supported 160 community projects benefiting more than a million people across Sussex – see www.sussexgiving.org.uk. The fund region stretches from Littlehampton Harbour in the west to Beachy Head in the east and up to the A272 near Twineham in the north.

Part of the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm’s commitment to the local community is the Rampion Visitor Centre on Brighton Seafront, which has now been open for two and a half years. It is a free, community resource providing detailed information on wind turbine technology, offshore wind development, construction and operation.