Ray of Hope for Ukraine in Brighton

Iryna Olyanovska, originally from Odesa in Ukraine, is a committee member of Stand up for Ukraine in Brighton and Hove, an organisation that helps and supports Ukrainian refugees in and around the City.
The candle initiative is called Ray of Hope. “Ray of Hope is an initiative which aims to support Ukrainian people from the most deprived areas in Ukraine, with a basic comfort of light, hand warmers, and a hot drink, said Iryna.
“The candle wax is needed to make trench candles. The way trench candles are made allows them to burn for a longer time than usual candles. As well as providing a little light, it can be used to warm hands or even to heat up hot drinks or simple food.
“After the breakage of the dam in Kherson, thousands of people were left without electricity for days and weeks. We want to support people in Ukraine in the case of electricity blackouts.
“It sounds horrible that in this time in the 21st century we have war in Europe, but this is one of the ways for us to support people in Ukraine.
“We are collecting various humanitarian aid for Ukraine, including baby food and nappies, baby clothes, generators and power accumulation devices, first aid items and walking aids, pet food and care. On average we endeavour to transport aid to Ukraine every six to eight weeks. So far, we received help with transporting our aid from well-established charities like Hope and Aid Direct - Humanitarian Aid Charity and Vans Without Borders, and many other smaller initiatives.
“We will continue to pray for this war to finish as fast as possible, meanwhile we will endeavor to stand for Ukraine.”
People can donate the candles at All Saints Church, Hove, BN3 3PB between 9 – 3 Monday – Friday, Saturday during the sessions, and Sunday after the 10:30 morning service. To drop off mid-week, If they come midweek, please take them to the Parish Office where a member of staff will help them.