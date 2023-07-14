Ray of Hope for Ukraine in Brighton

People across Brighton and Hove are being asked to save their used candle stubs so the wax can be sent to Ukraine to make trench candles for people without electricity.

Iryna Olyanovska, originally from Odesa in Ukraine, is a committee member of Stand up for Ukraine in Brighton and Hove, an organisation that helps and supports Ukrainian refugees in and around the City.

The candle initiative is called Ray of Hope. “Ray of Hope is an initiative which aims to support Ukrainian people from the most deprived areas in Ukraine, with a basic comfort of light, hand warmers, and a hot drink, said Iryna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The candle wax is needed to make trench candles. The way trench candles are made allows them to burn for a longer time than usual candles. As well as providing a little light, it can be used to warm hands or even to heat up hot drinks or simple food.

Used candles can be dropped off at the church

“After the breakage of the dam in Kherson, thousands of people were left without electricity for days and weeks. We want to support people in Ukraine in the case of electricity blackouts.

“It sounds horrible that in this time in the 21st century we have war in Europe, but this is one of the ways for us to support people in Ukraine.

“We are collecting various humanitarian aid for Ukraine, including baby food and nappies, baby clothes, generators and power accumulation devices, first aid items and walking aids, pet food and care. On average we endeavour to transport aid to Ukraine every six to eight weeks. So far, we received help with transporting our aid from well-established charities like Hope and Aid Direct - Humanitarian Aid Charity and Vans Without Borders, and many other smaller initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to pray for this war to finish as fast as possible, meanwhile we will endeavor to stand for Ukraine.”

All Saint's has held many events for refugees and asylum seekers.