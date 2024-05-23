Raystede to hold cat microchipping event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the legal deadline for cats to be microchipped fast approaching, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare will be holding a cat microchipping event on Friday 7 June.

From 10 June 2024, it will be a legal requirement for all cats to be microchipped by the time they are 20 weeks old. Owners can be fined £500 if their cat isn’t microchipped. If a cat goes missing or is stolen, their microchip will be scanned by a vet or animal rescue centre to help reunite cats with their owners.

Cat owners who would like to take advantage of Raystede’s microchipping event are required to pre-book their ticket online in advance and Raystede will be asking for a £5 donation per cat to contribute towards some of its costs, to be paid on the day.

Miriam Dowding, Operations Manager at Raystede says: “It is important for all cat owners to be aware of the legal requirement to ensure their cat is microchipped by 10 June. This law also applies to all cats, whether they go outside or not.

“Any owner that would like to take advantage of our microchipping event can do so by booking their place in advance, but spaces are limited. If you miss out, please contact your vet practice to get your cat microchipped before Monday 10 June. Some vets may be offering reduced prices in the lead up to the microchipping deadline so it’s a good idea to ring around vets in your local area.

“The majority of stray cats that come into Raystede are either not microchipped or we find that their chip doesn’t have up to date details which makes it very difficult for us to reunite lost cats with their owners. All our cats available for adoption from the Raystede website are microchipped and we advise all adopters to ensure that they update the microchip details once they have taken their cat home with them.”

Due to another event taking place on Friday 7 June, Raystede will be closed to the public (other than those with pre-booked microchipping appointments) and the café will also be closed.