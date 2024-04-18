Raystede’s Lewes charity shop opens new music hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The opening of the new area in the store on Saturday 20 April, will coincide with Record Store Day, a day when independent record shops come together to celebrate the unique culture of record stores.

Music aficionados will be able to listen to some of the store’s vinyl tracks on a record player while browsing for bargains amongst the collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Hazelden, Shop Manager at Lewes says: “We’re delighted to open this new area of our store, which celebrates all things musical. Since our Lewes shop opened in 2021, we’ve built up a large collection of music items donated by our wonderful supporters and until now, we’ve not had the space to showcase all of these vintage treasures including a drum kit and guitars.

New Music Hub

“Our new Music Hub allows us to display a wide range of items available for purchase, and what better day to open than Record Store Day, bringing together both music and animal lovers alike!”

As well as music items, the shop stocks clothes and accessories, furniture, toys, books, bric-a-brac and lots more. It is dog-friendly, with a wide range of pet goods, including cosy dog and cat beds, collars and leads plus treats and toys. All proceeds go towards helping injured and unwanted animals in need at Raystede.

The Raystede shop team would be delighted to receive donations of good quality items to sell to help raise funds for the animals. These can be dropped off at the shop during opening hours. Located at 3 Eastgate Wharf (behind Waitrose), the Lewes shop is open 7 days a week, Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm.