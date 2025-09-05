Real ghostly chills as The Signalman hits the Eastbourne stage

Chris Walker, best known for his fifteen years playing Rob Hollins in Doctors, will be our Signalman as Charles Dickens’ spooky tail hits the stage in Eastbourne in an extended, nerve-jangling version.

It will be on the stage at the Devonshire Park Theatre from September 9-13, courtesy of Middle Ground Theatre Company whose previous visits include The Verdict and Dial M for Murder. Tickets are priced from £19. Book at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.

The play takes us to a lonely railway cutting in 1880. The cold dank fog envelopes a small, isolated signal box where a tormented signalman will once again endure a night of terror…

As Chris says: “It's a story that comes with a lot of expectations and that's a good thing. We were talking to quite a few people about this, and both John (Burton who plays the traveller) and I remember the 1976 BBC play that was made. I remember being frightened to death of it and being completely spooked about it. It's one of those things that you remember so as soon as the part was mentioned I absolutely jumped at the chance of doing it.

“The signalman is a lonely figure. It's in the script that he has worked on the railway for all his working career but only in this particular signal box for a year and a half. He's someone who doesn't mix and he is bored and he is an odd character and then the traveller appears and that's really a rarity to have someone there.

“I am playing the signalman and he's a troubled character. Even when he's not at work he doesn't mix. He doesn't have friends. He goes to confession but he keeps himself to himself. He is an oddball. And he has visions. Are they real or are they not? It's a psychological thriller.”

And for the company it's about creating the scares: “You are trying to create an atmosphere. The bumps in the night are the easy bit. But we're also using projectors and all sorts of other ways to create a great atmosphere. There are steam machines and you've got the noise of the steam train. It's spooky and dark and dank and the kind of place that you wouldn't want to be. It’s a disturbing place and into that we put visions of spectres!”

The whole point, as Chris says, is to make us jump out of our seats. Which is something that an audience absolutely loves to do “It is human emotion. We love to laugh and we love to cry and we love to jump. It makes us feel alive. The possibility of death makes you feel alive, and we all remember the attraction of fear, watching the TV from behind the settee…”

As for whether Chris believes in ghosts, his answer is a definite no: “There are billions of cameras on the planet and I have not yet seen an extraterrestrial being or a ghost captured. I just don't believe. As a youngster I can remember wandering around fields at midnight being scared but do I believe in ghosts? No, I don't.”

John Burton is best known for his ongoing portrayal of Sergeant Goodfellow in the series Father Brown, along with regular character of Alan Gordon in Brookside. The cast also includes James Morley (The Verdict, Dial M for Mayhem, Cadfael all for Middle Ground Theatre), Bruce Chattan ( Blessings for Artful, Cuba for HBO) and Adam Mort (The Sparticle Mysteries for CBBC). The Charles Dickens story has been adapted for the stage by Francis Evelyn and is designed and directed by Michael Lunney.