Rebellion Festival: Cute fluffy dogs charm punk fans by wearing mohawks and hand-made leather outfits

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:05 BST

Super-cute video shows a group of giant fluffy dogs who have been charming punk fans - by dressing in bright mohawks and spiky leather costumes at Rebellion Festival.

This adorable video clip (click to play above) captures the gang of hairy, scary mohawk and leather-clad dogs who were in Blackpool town centre for the annual punk event. The group of water rescue dogs, and their owners, spent the weekend - from 01 - 04 August, meeting and greeting people outside the Winter Gardens, where Rebellion Festival was being held.

Punk dogs of Rebellion festival | Lucinda Herbert

Wearing hand-made outfits - including spiked leather bibs and denim jackets - the Blackpool Working Newfoundlands were raising awareness of water safety, while giving out free slobbery kisses and posing for pictures with festival-goers.

The costumes were also embroidered with their names, and their punk collective name - ‘The Pooch Pistols’ - as they got cuddles from music fans and raised funds for charity.

The charity are affiliated with the Northern Newfoundland Club (NNC), and aim to improve water safety awareness, act as fundraising ambassadors for local charities, and perform demonstrations of the dogs working abilities.

The dogs that ventured out included BWNs most experienced water rescue dog Mitch, his brother Hobie (both named after Lifeguards from Baywatch), and they were joined by their friends Lottie and Nova (Sisters), baby Bruce and our two very handsome award winning Leonberger members Mac and Havoc.

