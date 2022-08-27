'Reckless act': Brighton RNLI volunteers have 'night disrupted' due to red flare seen close to Marina

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteer crew – as well as members of Newhaven and Shoreham Coastguard teams – found no one in distress in the area.

It was established that flares had been fired from the shore and any persons had left the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifeboat operations manager Roger Cohen said: “At least twelve volunteers had their Friday night disrupted due to this reckless act.

Brighton Lifeboat launched yesterday (Friday, August 27) just before 9.20pm due to multiple 999 reports of a red flare seen close to Brighton Marina entrance. Picture by RNLI/Craig Sommerville

“Flares are a means of calling for help at sea and there will always be a response to reports.”

The crew returned to their Marina station at 10.30pm.

It is important to remember marine distress flares are NOT fireworks, and if used incorrectly can be extremely dangerous.