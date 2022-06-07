Reckless riders sought by police after dangerous stunts in Selsey

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for information after two people were reported to have been driving dangerously in the Selsey area.

A photo which has been put out as part of the appeal shows one person riding a quadbike and another carrying out a wheelie on a motocross bike.

Police have described the driving as ‘dangerous’ in post on social media today (Tuesday, June 7).

Dangerous riding around Selsey has sparked a police appeal

In the appeal on Twitter, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: Do you recognise the riders of these bikes? We're currently investigating reports of them riding dangerously in the Selsey area. Our officers and Sussex Roads Police are keen to speak with them.”