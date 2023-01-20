Record breaking rower Guy Watts makes waves at Horsham school

Students heard about how Guy and fellow athlete, Andrew Delaney, achieved the first tandem row across the Indian Ocean, aboard the Flying Ferkins, between April 19 and July July 2009, to gain a place in the Guinness World Records.The students asked Guy questions about his record-breaking trip, including near misses with sharks, storms, food shortages, dealing with adversity, and rowing three hours on, three hours off for more than three months.The students were also keen to learn about Guy’s other success stories, including his charity work with Streetscape and role as owner of Architectural Plants, based in Pulborough.Steve Martell said: “It was an honour for us to welcome Guy back to Collyer’s. He is a massive inspiration to us all.”Rebecca Adams, Collyer’s Director of Progression, organised the session. She said: “Guy has tirelessly supported Collyer’s employability next steps events from day one, and over a number of years he has been incredibly generous with his time and energy, and genuinely cares about helping the next generation.“Hearing about Guy and Andrew’s two years of fund-raising and planning also gave learners an insight into project management, marketing, personal branding, and following your dreams.”Guy Watts told the group: “I’m delighted to be given the chance to help you with your next steps, and to support Steve, Rebecca, Brian and Collyer’s on the important work they are doing to help you meet your potential.”Collyer’s tutor and Employability teacher, Brian Dickinson loved the event: “This incredible, engaging session with Guy is what education is all about. The students loved it, and we are looking forward to seeing him again at the Next Steps careers event in February, and our Challenge of Management day at South Lodge Hotel in the summer.”