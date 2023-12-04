Record number of people visit Lewes Stem Fair

A record number of almost 1200 children and adults visited the Lewes STEM Fair in November.

The busy Town Hall had 30 exhibitors including from Sussex University, Gatwick Airport and the Observatory Science Centre at Herstmonceux not to mention local breweries Abyss and Harveys.

Children and families were delighted by gooey potions, taste tests, infrared cameras and do it yourself electronics. It was free to attend and, when asked what could be done better next time, most visitors said ‘Make it last longer!’

Professor Stephen Wilkins, chair of Curiosity Sussex which organised the event, said: “We want people to feel confident about science and it was just great to hear the happy chatter and laughter around the room as the community got the opportunity to try it for themselves with loads of hands on activities.

Future Engineers

"I loved seeing my colleagues at the University explain their cutting edge research to young people and getting them to have a go too.

"Watching the very young role play as Gatwick engineers with the brilliant Gatwick staff was a real highlight.”

Curiosity Sussex is a community led science education charity. It runs the Lewes STEM Fair on an annual basis.