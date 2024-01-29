Record numbers at Horsham school's Next Steps evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although most Collyer’s students progress to university and higher education, many are contemplating taking alternative progression routes, including sponsored degrees, degree apprenticeships, professional qualifications, apprenticeships or moving directly into the job market.

Experts quizzed on the night were: Kerry George (Thales Talent Acquisition Partner), Tricia Henry (Building Surveyor, Synergy Construction and Property Consultants), Fayaz Azam (Assistant Building Surveyor, Synergy Construction and Property Consultants), Paul Maynard (Schroders’ Head of Fund Oversight), Deborah Nyaberi (Pharmacist), well-known Gunness World Record Rower Guy Watts (Owner, Architectural Plants), and Tim Wrenn (Environmental Planning Officer, Environment Agency).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the “chat show” section of the evening, students and parents were able to meet representatives from over 35 organisations that provide these opportunities. The success of Next Steps 2024 reflects the interest in the numerous post 18 pathways now available to young people.

Collyer's "Next Steps" panel of experts

Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “The panel were insightful and inspiring. It was wonderful to welcome back former Collyer’s students Kerry George, Deborah Nyaberi, Guy Watts, and Tim Wrenn, to hear about their success stories since leaving us.

“This amazing evening was brilliantly managed by Collyer’s Rebecca Adams. Huge thanks to her, and our incredible team comprising Julie Crysell, Sarah Tillier, Ian McAlister, Gemma Kettink, Jo Bull, Miki Navratilova, and Ben Cowley”.

Rebecca Adams said: “The feedback from students, parents and stall holders has been massively supportive of the progression work we are doing here at Collyer’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Next Steps evening proved enormously popular and is part of a busy programme of progression activities at Collyer’s, working closely with key national, regional and local partner organisations.”

Collyer's "Next Steps 2024"

Those supporting the event included: Architectural Plants, Assurity Consulting, At Home Estate & Lettings Agent & About Mortgages, Blue Billboard, Border Force/Home Office; Breathe HR, Civil Aviation Authority, CMDP (Southern Water), Crown Prosecution Service, DMH Stallard, Edwards Vacuum (Atlas Copco); First Central Insurance & Technology Group, Forza Doors, Gatwick Airport; Gerald Eve, HMRC; Horsham Nursery, Institute of Acoustics, KPMG, Kreston Reeves; Metricell (Geospatial Intelligence Solutions), Pavilions in the Park (Places Leisure), RSM UK Audit LLP, Schroders; Step by Step School, Sussex Police, Thakeham Homes, Thales, The Printed Word; The Army, Thomas Keating Ltd (Engineering), and Unilever.

Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John said: “Next Steps 2024 was our busiest ever! Colossal thanks to all the presenters and stall holders for making this popular event so successful.

“We are now working up plans for work experience, and this year’s Challenge of Management event at South Lodge Hotel, which again we are hoping will build on previous success.”

Collyer's "Next Steps 2024"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad