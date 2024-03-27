Record turnout for 2024 Bexhill Jobs Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 fair, in association with Bexhill College and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, saw visitors queueing ahead of opening, and continued to be busy and vibrant through to the afternoon Quiet Time, introduced this year for visitors with access requirements or who might feel more comfortable in a quieter environment.

Visitor feedback on the fair has been hugely positive: “What a wonderful and well-organised event and very inclusive.” and "Engaging stalls were the best - a great way to find out about roles."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exhibitor feedback has included: “We are a small local business and successfully recruited at last year’s Jobs Fair so as we are expanding, we are back this year to fill our new roles.” and “This is our first time at the Jobs Fair. It’s been really busy since the doors opened and we have had lots of interest in the jobs we are looking to fill. It’s also been good to meet so many other local businesses and organisations. Everyone has been so friendly.”

Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair 2024

Huw Merriman MP said: “It was fantastic to see so many visitors, businesses and organisations at this, the 8th, annual Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair. The event continues to be a crucial milestone in the local recruitment calendar with many exhibitors returning year in year out because it’s so productive for them – I heard from one accountancy firm that they recruit all their apprentices at the fair every year. Visitors can come to the fair confident in the knowledge that every business and organisation exhibiting will have something tangible to offer. Matching genuine opportunities with people who are actively looking for work, develop their skills or learn is what continues to make the fair so successful.”