Record turnout for 2024 Bexhill Jobs Fair
The 2024 fair, in association with Bexhill College and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, saw visitors queueing ahead of opening, and continued to be busy and vibrant through to the afternoon Quiet Time, introduced this year for visitors with access requirements or who might feel more comfortable in a quieter environment.
Visitor feedback on the fair has been hugely positive: “What a wonderful and well-organised event and very inclusive.” and "Engaging stalls were the best - a great way to find out about roles."
Exhibitor feedback has included: “We are a small local business and successfully recruited at last year’s Jobs Fair so as we are expanding, we are back this year to fill our new roles.” and “This is our first time at the Jobs Fair. It’s been really busy since the doors opened and we have had lots of interest in the jobs we are looking to fill. It’s also been good to meet so many other local businesses and organisations. Everyone has been so friendly.”
Huw Merriman MP said: “It was fantastic to see so many visitors, businesses and organisations at this, the 8th, annual Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair. The event continues to be a crucial milestone in the local recruitment calendar with many exhibitors returning year in year out because it’s so productive for them – I heard from one accountancy firm that they recruit all their apprentices at the fair every year. Visitors can come to the fair confident in the knowledge that every business and organisation exhibiting will have something tangible to offer. Matching genuine opportunities with people who are actively looking for work, develop their skills or learn is what continues to make the fair so successful.”
Stewart Drew, Director & CEO, De La Warr Pavilion said: “Another amazing Jobs Fair, busy and buzzy from the start, the Auditorium packed with exhibitors and visitors deep in conversation. Once again, there was a brilliant mix of exhibitors – large corporates and organisations rubbing shoulders with small businesses and community groups – and a fantastic range of visitors of all ages. It was great expanding the fair out across the building with workshops taking place in the Studio and Learning Zone as well as on the Auditorium Stage and the new Quiet Time worked really well, making the fair feel even more welcoming and inclusive. Huge thanks to the all the exhibitors and visitors for making the fair such a special community event and particular thanks to East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, Bexhill College, Gatwick Airport, Govia Thameslink Railway, Hastings Direct and the other 2024 fair sponsors for their invaluable support.”