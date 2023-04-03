Edit Account-Sign Out
Record Waldron litter clear up for the the Great British Spring Clean

On Saturday, April 1, a determined group of over 40 Waldron volunteers once again embarked on an annual clean-up of the roads and lanes in and around the historic village, as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s “Great British Spring Clean” campaign.

By Nigel BeardContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:52 BST
Some of the litterpickers and the haul of rubbish collected from local roads and lanes, with event coordinator Roy Wilkinson (front centre).
A record 38 bags of litter were collected from the local roadside verges and ditches, helping to keep our picturesque part of East Sussex looking its best. Large items dumped by fly tippers were also identified for Wealden Council's collection.

