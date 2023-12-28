Recycle your unwanted Christmas gifts by donating them to Age UK
Christmas may be almost over, but that doesn’t mean the festive spirit has to end. The Age UK shop in Polegate is encouraging locals to extend the season of goodwill by donating their unwanted Christmas presents to help the Charity raise funds so it can continue to run its vital services that support older people who are struggling this winter.
Winter can be one of the toughest and most challenging times of year for older people. The cold weather can affect older people’s health and make it harder to get out and about, exacerbating feelings of isolation and loneliness. Added to this, increasing energy bills and the ongoing cost of living crisis, mean many older people are struggling to survive on a limited income.
At what can be a difficult time, Age UK’s support services, including its free national Advice Line, Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline, become invaluable lifelines for the most vulnerable older people.
- The Silver Line Helpline, founded by Dame Esther Rantzen and now part of Age UK, is free and available 24 hours a day for any older person who would like a friendly chat.
- Age UK’s Telephone Friendship Service matches older people with a volunteer who shares similar interests, to really get to know each other through weekly telephone calls.
- The Charity’s free and confidential Advice Line is staffed by friendly people and backed up by subject experts on issues like pensions and social care, equipping it to provide support about a wide range of topics that tend to impact in later life. It is open every day of the year.