Red Arrows to lead all star line-up at Eastbourne Airshow with four displays

Voted UK’s Best Free Airshow* in 2024, Airbourne returns from 14 – 17 August with the world renowned Red Arrows zooming into town every day of the show, along with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Thurs – Sun), Tutor (Thurs – Sun) and the Typhoon (Fri – Sun) joining the action.

The Typhoon display will this year mark a special anniversary, celebrating 20 years since the team’s first ever performance at the show. Following its debut, the fast jet favourite has flown at every Eastbourne Airshow since!

This year’s Airbourne will also coincide with the 80 year anniversary of VJ Day and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane will perform on all four days of the show in a living tribute.

Making their Eastbourne debut on all four days is 46 Aviation – a married wingwalking team from Switzerland. Flown by Swiss unlimited Aerobatic Champion Emiliano Del Buono, with wingwalker Danielle Del Buono, the team will bring a few never-before-seen wingwalking acrobatics over Eastbourne.

Finally, crowd favourite and Airscene Awards finalist Rich Goodwin completes the early line-up, returning with the Jet Pitts (Thurs – Sun), showcasing his astonishing aerobatics in the world’s first jet powered Pitts Special.

Fans can look forward to more displays being announced over the coming weeks.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility and Community Safety, Cllr Margaret Bannister said “We are delighted to be welcoming back the Red Arrows on all four days, along with some real crowd favourites. This is great news for residents, visitors and local businesses alike.

“With hospitality, seating and car parking already selling fast, I would urge fans to book ahead now to guarantee your spot for this world-renowned spectacle.”

The annual Airbourne show provides a huge boost to the local, regional and national economy, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the town, raising its profile and supporting the British staycation. However, as a local authority run show, the cost of the flying displays and the temporary infrastructure requires financial support from businesses and airshow visitors to offset costs each year.

Cllr Margaret Bannister continued “Despite this fantastic news, we still have much needed funds to raise to support the fantastic flying displays at the show, to ensure it is financially sustainable and to enable it to continue. We need your support to keep this show flying high – please do donate, or show your support as a business with sponsorship if you can.”

Getting the Best Views

For an airshow to remember, fans can book a premium spot in the Aviator Club for the ultimate VIP experience of fine dining, inclusive bar, cosy outdoor furniture and private suites, all with the best views, perfect for corporate groups or for treating someone special.

The Departure Lounge viewing enclosure (previously called The Airfield) also returns with a premium barbecue, drinks package, seating, shaded areas and garden games, all in an informal setting - perfect for friends and family enjoying a relaxed day out away from the crowds.

Promenade and elevated Grandstand seating is also available to pre-book, along with car parking, including premium parking close to the airshow site.

Fans can support the show now with a one off donation or a monthly pledge from as little as £2 a month at www.SaveAirbourne.com, with all proceeds supporting the show.

Airbourne 2025 is supported by Brufords, Cloud Connx, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Stagecoach and The View Hotel. To chat to the team about sponsorship, advertising and trade opportunities, including discounted pitches for local businesses, contact [email protected].

For more information or to book hospitality, seating, parking or make a donation visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com.

* Voted by Airscene

1 . Contributed Rich Goodwin Jet Pitts Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Typhoon at Airbourne Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Battle of Britain Memorial Flight: Lancaster flying over Eastbourne Photo: Submitted