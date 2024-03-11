Red Arrows to perform for Diamond and Pearl Anniversaries at Eastbourne Airshow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world famous display team will be performing for the Eastbourne Airshow crowds on Thursday 15 August, prior to jetting off overseas for their busy five-week Canadian ‘Maple Hawk’ tour.

Showcasing their brand new diamond anniversary livery, the nine hawk jets will be performing their new 2024 display for the hundreds of thousands of airshow fans on Eastbourne seafront, on what will be the first day of the 30th anniversary show.

Also joining the line-up from Friday through to Sunday will be fast jet fan favourite - the RAF Typhoon, along with the RAF Grob Tutor display, also over three days.

The much loved Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will return on all four days 15 – 18 August, bringing a special five-ship display over the weekend performances, including the Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire – along with two fighters to be announced.

Other displays taking place across the four day show, are also still to be announced.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “This is terrific news – we are thrilled to welcome the team back for what will be our pearl anniversary! Our heartfelt thanks go to the sensational Red Arrows for all their time and effort in setting up this milestone moment, especially as it is just before they embark on their overseas tour.

We can’t wait to celebrate their incredible 60 years, in addition to our own 30th anniversary, and we look forward to sharing more flying news over the coming weeks.”

Airbourne first took flight in 1993 with the Red Arrows topping the bill. Since then, the show has grown into one of the largest free events in the south east, voted the UK’s Best Free Airshow, bringing millions of pounds of visitor spending into the region, as well as providing a launch pad for military and STEM careers. After missing 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, it will now celebrate 30 years of airshow excellence this August.

Grandstand seating, VIP hospitality and viewing enclosures will be on sale next month. Souvenir programmes will also be available to pre-order – despatched in the summer - this ultimate guide to Airbourne will feature 30th anniversary features, all flying times and much more.

For information on sponsorship and advertising opportunities at the show contact [email protected].

