Red Sky July’s fourth album in time for Brighton date

Red Sky July’s fourth album comes out just as they play The Folklore Rooms in Brighton on March 8.

Misty Morning is released on Shadowbirds by the trio who are husband-and-wife team Shelly Poole (Alisha’s Attic) and Ally McErlaine (Texas) plus Haley Glennie-Smith (Planet Earth in Concert).

“And it is the first time that we are releasing a vinyl album,” Ally is delighted to say. “It is partly to do with having something physical. We used to have CDs but no one has CDs anymore and it's just about actually having something!”

The album is the trio's first with new singer Haley: “She joined about four years ago but it has taken us that long! During Covid we didn't know what was happening and we had so much time. We started making an album but our earliest tracks didn't feel like they really fitted with the later ones so we had to try to find ten songs that worked together and then we got it all mixed at the same time.

“(Previous singer) Charity was American and had a real southern accent and she could naturally sing country and play country. Haley is more folky. Her dad was actually the conductor for Hans Zimmer and she comes from that musical background. The album is more about atmosphere and atmospherics. A lot of it is like cinematic stuff. We always want to make things that are quite visual. We want images that are in our heads and I think that's given it a kind of pastoral flavour. We don't like to do things particularly straight either even though we are country and folk. We don't strictly adhere to that. We like to put in fuzz guitars and weird noises. It is just what we do naturally. We all have a lot of different musical influences and tastes so there are a lot of different noises going on.

“Shelly is my wife and I was a big Gram Parsons fan. I love that music. I came from the band Texas, and Shelly was from Alisha’s Attic. Texas had a bit of country going on at the beginning but Alisha’s Attic was very pop but more left field but I think as you get older you change and she was playing her music and I was playing my music and we started to like different styles. I picked up a riff and she said that should be a song but she didn't want to be the singer but wanted to do the harmonies. That was before the British country thing started. This was more than ten years ago. We knew Charity because Shelly had written songs with Charity and with her being American we thought that she would be great as a singer. The two girls did the harmonies and that's how it happened. We did a lot of touring but then Covid came along and Charity moved back to America. We thought about calling it a day but then we thought about Haley but we didn't know where she was. But it turned out that she was living (at the time) about three roads away from us! She's a really good singer and really good musician. What we're doing is less country now without Charity but it does have that American element but it's perhaps more folk and pop as well but really is just more cinematic.”