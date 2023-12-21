Reducing social isolation at Worthing home this Christmas

Residents at Guild Care’s care home, Caer Gwent, are set for a warm and joyous Christmas! The team, led by Home Manager, Clare Feest, aims to reduce social isolation by providing a busy schedule of activities over the festive season.

Pat, a resident at Caer Gwent, is about to celebrate her first Christmas at the luxurious Worthing care home. Having moved into the Guild Care home in March at the recommendation of her daughter Joanne, Pat has found it the perfect place for her to engage in activities, enjoy the gardens, and build new friendships.

High quality residential living at Caer Gwent, with its emphasis on kindness and inclusion, is combined with 24-hour expert nursing care. The home features individually designed rooms with en-suite bathrooms, spacious communal areas, and delicious nutritious food. Pat enjoys dining with a group of new friends where they can enjoy a three-course meal over a glass of wine. “The food is so good,” says Pat. “I have the main meal at lunchtime and a smaller meal in the evenings.”

Among the many festive events taking place at Caer Gwent this December, Pat’s already been joining in with Christmas jumper day and helping to decorate the tree with her new friends. The team at Caer Gwent also took a party of residents to enjoy the Christmas lantern trail at Wakehurst. Pat was in attendance and said ‘Everyone in the car park was wrapping up and we all had blankets. The colours are fantastic. Wakehurst was a highlight.’

Pat in her festive outfit at Caer Gwent

Caer Gwent offers a busy weekly schedule of activities to ensure everyone is involved, whatever their preference, from bingo to live music. Sammy Paynter, Health and Wellbeing Coordinator at Caer Gwent, said, “I love being able to provide a range of activities and experiences to suit everyone because everyone is different, no two people are alike. There is nothing like it.”

Pat enjoys the group activities which bring people together, saying, “Of all the classes on offer, I like chair yoga the most because I did yoga for years. We do another weekly exercise class which I enjoy as well. I like spending time reading but I also like joining in. There’s always something to do and to keep busy. I’m looking forward to the pantomime by the staff on 29 December.”

The Guild Care vision is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives and as a charity, their aim is to reduce social isolation and social stigma. Over the last 90 years Guild Care’s community services and care homes have positively impacted thousands of vulnerable people requiring additional support in the local area. Guild Care believe that nobody should feel isolated.