Regeneration approval: 216 homes to be built on Worthing’s empty town centre site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a collaborative venture with Worthing Borough Council, local developers Roffey Homes will deliver 216 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across four buildings at the ‘Union Place’ site, which was once home to Worthing's police station but has been derelict for years.

The guiding principle of the new development is sustainability, with each home featuring superior thermal fabric to boost insulation, eco-friendly heating systems with underfloor heating, efficient water usage and biodiverse roofs. Residents of Union Gardens will therefore benefit from lower bills, a much-needed factor amid the ongoing cost-of-living challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roffey Homes Managing Director Ben Cheal says, “This will be one of the largest and most sustainable residential schemes Worthing has ever seen. And will revitalise an area of the town that has the potential to re-establish Union Place as an important part of the high street.”

Artist's impression

Standout features of Union Gardens include three secluded, landscaped gardens for residents of this unique community to enjoy, 700 square metres of commercial space, six ‘work/live’ apartments, and access to a new 236-space car park and cycle parking for residents and visitors, supporting the Connaught Theatre and Cinema and other businesses in the town.

In an ingenious use of space typical of Roffey Homes’ developments, the new car park will sit underneath the gardens. The gardens (accessed via Union Place and for the use of the residents only) will be at first-floor level – ensuring the development offers both practicality and aesthetic appeal and a place for the community to meet.

Ben Cheal continues, “As a company whose roots are firmly embedded in Worthing, ensuring our developments fit the needs of the local community has always been what guides us. Our design beautifully compliments St Paul's church, reflecting the past buildings of Worthing in a more contemporary way and showing that Worthing recognises its past but also is looking forward with ambition and sense of purpose – hopefully a project the community can be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparations will begin onsite in summer this year working with local contractor Westbrooke Developments. Construction starts in December 2024 and Roffey Homes will be prioritising working with other local companies and labour. The first completions are expected in 2027.