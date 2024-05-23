Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of the Chichester District are being reminded to register to vote in the run up to the UK Parliamentary General Election on Thursday 4 July 2024.

To cast their vote, people must be registered by midnight on Tuesday 18 June 2024. Registering only takes five minutes and can be done online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.Residents who are unable to register online or who may need extra help registering can contact Chichester District Council’s Elections team to request a form or for other support, by calling 01243 521010 or emailing [email protected].

Postal and proxy voting allows people to cast ballots without going to a polling station in person. The last day to apply for, or make a change to, a postal vote for the UK General Election is 5pm on Wednesday 19 June 2024. People can register to vote by post at: www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

The law around handing in postal votes has changed and this means that anyone visiting Chichester District Council offices or a polling station to hand in a postal vote will need to sign a declaration form. Due to this, the council is asking people not to post votes through the council’s letterbox, because it will be unable to accept them. Instead, voters will need to bring it to the council’s reception where they will be asked to sign a form to confirm that the vote has been received. However, if someone posts their form to the council by Royal Mail, a signed declaration is not required.

Register to vote in the upcoming UK General Election

Proxy voting allows people to authorise someone else to vote on their behalf. Recent changes to the rules mean that someone can only be proxy for up to two people. Anyone who votes on behalf of UK voters who live overseas can act as a proxy for up to four people (but only two of those can live in the UK). The last day to apply to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June 2024. This can be done online at:www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote.

Residents are also being reminded that if they are voting in person, they will need to show photographic ID to vote. Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA drivers' licence; and, some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person's bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. The full list can be found at: www.electoralcommission.org.uk. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo. People voting on behalf of someone else will also need to show an accepted form of ID.

Voters who don’t have a form of accepted ID can apply for a voter authority certificate. The deadline to apply for this is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June 2024. Please visit: www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or request a paper application form from Chichester District Council’s Elections team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 521010. A hard copy photo or electronic photo must be supplied with the application.

On Thursday 4 July 2024, polling stations will be open from 7am-10pm. Voters can check their polling station here: https://wheredoivote.co.uk/.It’s worth noting that there have been changes to both Parliamentary constituency boundaries that are in the Chichester District since the last General Election. Your poll card will tell you whether you are in the Chichester Constituency or the Arundel and South Downs Constituency.

For more information about the elections, please go to: www.chichester.gov.uk/ukparliamentarygeneralelection2024.The Electoral Commission also has lots more information on voting and the elections, which can be found at: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voting-and-elections