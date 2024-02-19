Remarkable Sussex children's nurse joins the call for 2024 WellChild Awards nominations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This prestigious annual event celebrates the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people and the dedication of those who go that extra mile to make a real difference to their lives.

September 2023 saw Hannah, a ventilation specialist nurse, attending a star-studded Awards event at the Hurlingham Club in London where she had the chance to chat with many of the celebrity guests and WellChild supporters as well as WellChild’s patron, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex.

Hannah was picked from 100s of nominations from across the UK to win the Nurse Awards category. Hannah helps families access support services and ensures that staff are trained in the latest techniques to assist ventilated children and young people. Hannah is always seeking new ways to care for these families. She makes sure that, despite the challenges they face, these children have opportunities to play, participate in activities such as swimming, and socialise with their peers. Her dedication and calm manner does not go unnoticed by the families she works with.

Hannah Lines from Chestnut Tree Children's House discusses her work with Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex.

WellChild is now calling on people in the region to put forward their nominations for the 2024 WellChild Awards.

Hannah said: “Winning the WellChild Nurse Award last year was an amazing experience from the moment I found out I’d been nominated to receiving my award at the ceremony in London. It has had a great impact on me, hearing how valuable my role is and the work I do with children, young people and families in supporting them with their ventilation care needs in our hospice setting. It spurs me on to create different ways to meet their needs.”

Guests at the 2023 Awards, in association with global healthcare company GSK, included Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex who is the charity’s patron alongside celebrities such as McFly’s Danny Jones, Emma Willis, Catherine Ryan, Tom Felton, TV presenters Dick and Dom, Gaby Roslin who presented the event and many more.

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James said: “The number of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs is growing. The WellChild Awards 2024, in association with GSK, is a unique opportunity to shine a light on the immense challenges they face and to celebrate their remarkable resilience and spirit. It also provides an opportunity to recognise the selfless dedication of those around them, from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who have gone above and beyond to give them the very best chance to thrive.”

Hannah Lines from Chestnut Tree House Childrn's Hospice receives her Award from Emma Willis.

If you know someone who deserves special recognition then nominate them for a WellChild Award by visiting our website at www.wellchild.org.uk/awards.

The closing date for entries is Friday, March 8.

There are more children and young people than ever before in the UK living with serious health needs. The WellChild Awards is a unique opportunity to honour the spirit of these children, young people and the dedication of those that care for them.

Entries for the 2024 Awards will be judged by an expert panel including former winners and child health professionals. Awards will be handed out at this year’s glamorous event in London in 2024.

Categories for nominations are as follows:

· Inspirational Child or Young Person – A child or young person between the ages of four and eighteen who has kept smiling and defied the odds despite living with a long-term serious health condition.

· Inspiration Sibling – A child or young person between the ages of six and eighteen who devotes much of their time and energy freely and lovingly to help and care for a friend or sibling who is living with a serious health condition.

· Nurse – A children’s nurse who goes the extra mile for children and young people with serious health needs.

· Outstanding Professional Award - A professional who has worked above and beyond for children and young people living with serious health needs.

· Parent Carer A parent carer who has gone above and beyond the care they provide for their child(ren) living with serious health needs and/or has contributed to improving support for families, or awareness of the challenges they face.