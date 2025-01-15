Remembering Nolan Sisters and Blood Brothers legend Linda Nolan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Linda Nolan, who has died at the age of 65, found fame alongside her sisters in the pop charts as the Nolans back in the 1970s.

But for many she will be remembered as maybe our greatest Mrs Johnstone in the long-running musical Blood Brothers. Again it became a family tradition, with several of the sisters taking on the role over the years – and I interviewed them all repeatedly as they played across the south.

All were chatty, charming and friendly – maybe Linda in particular. When I interviewed her, a slightly scary 18 years ago, she joked that Blood Brothers really ought to be renamed The Bleeding Nolan Sisters. First there was Bernie, then Linda and then Denise and Maureen, a succession which won them acknowledgement in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest time sisters have played the same role in a musical.

Below in fond memory is the 2007 interview I did with Linda…

Linda Nolan jokes that it really ought to be called The Bleeding Nolan Sisters by now, rather than Blood Brothers.

After all, it’s pretty much ten years since Bernie became the first Nolan to embody Mrs Johnstone is Willy Russell's cult musical.

Since then there’s been Linda - starting out in 2000 - and then Denise and Maureen.

“I am definitely the best”, Linda laughs. “We joke about it. We phone each other up and say ‘this is the real Mrs Johnstone here!’ But we do all bring different things to it.”

People ask her whether she gets bored after so long in the role, but Linda insists that’s simply not possible.

“I toured with it for a year and went into the West End for two years and then since then I have been in and out of town. It’s such a fabulous role. There are not many leading lady roles around - certainly not many like that.”

It’s the tale - now virtually legendary - of twin boys, separated at birth only to be re-united by a twist of fate and a mother's haunting secret. And for Linda as the mum in question, it’s a draining role, to say the least.

“I do live it. I feel that if you don’t believe in it, then the audience won’t believe in it either. It’s not difficult to lose yourself in it.”

But she’s had to learn to stand back a little: “When I first started, I was a little depressed at the end of the show. Going home in the car with my husband, who is also my manager, he would say ‘Are you alright’, and I wasn’t really. It would take me an hour to get out of it.

“But I soon realised that if I was going to do the show for a long time, I would have to get over it unless I wanted to be on Prozac!

“And I still love it. You are learning all the time. It’s all a learning curve. I had never done any serious drama before this. I had only ever done panto and I toured with Paul O’Grady in Prisoner Cell Block H - The Musical which was great. But this was the first serous drama.”

And for the Nolans, it’s been very much a family drama.

“Everybody is different, though. The great thing about the show when you come into it is that although you have a pattern to follow, they do let you bring a lot of your own feeling into it, and over the seven years I have had a lot of different casts. You go into rehearsals with a different cast, and you start to see new things. They bring something different to it and that keeps it fresh.”

As for Mrs Johnstone, Linda just loves her: “She is like this little alter ego that I travel around with me. I argue her case for her with people! I suppose I have developed with her. When I started, I was a little bit like a rabbit in headlights. I was scared to death. It was just a case of getting through it. But it has moved on so much since then.”

In recent times, Linda, a former member of the 1970s all-sister group The Nolans, has had her own trauma to deal with. Early last year she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She was diagnosed in the January, had the surgery in the February and was back at work in the May. She’s still having treatment but is feeling good.

“I was alright medically to go back. Otherwise I couldn’t have done it. But (producer) Bill Kenwright said ‘this part is yours’. He said ‘Do one show, and if you don’t feel well, then have the time off.” But I wanted to get back to work. I wanted to have something else to focus on.”