Remembrance Sunday, Jess Brown-Fuller honours the fallen
On Sunday 12 November, as we pause to remember the fallen, we also turn our thoughts to the 2000 active members of the armed services and their families based here in the Chichester constituency at Thorney Island. In a constituency with an active military base, and where six per cent of the population are veterans, it is not surprising that Remembrance Sunday stretches beyond the poignant symbolism and is deeply personal for many families.
This is certainly true for Jess Brown-Fuller, our Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester. As Jess fulfils her civic duty this Remembrance Sunday in laying a wreath, she, like many people will be mourning a very personal loss.
In 2012 Jess received the news that too many families across Chichester, and the Country, have received: her best friend, Corporal David O’Connor, had been killed in action whilst on tour in Afghanistan.
Jess said: “I feel honoured to have the opportunity to lay a wreath on behalf of the Royal Marines every year and to remember my very dear friend, Dave. It is humbling to see communities come together to pay their respects every year. It was my community that supported me and gave me strength when Dave was killed in action, and the compassion I was shown gives me more cause to represent those communities as their Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate”.