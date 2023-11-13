Remembrance Sunday, Jess Brown-Fuller honours the fallen

Remembrance Sunday is a poignant and symbolic day where the nation comes together in solemn remembrance of those who have given their lives in service defending our freedoms and protecting our way of life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 12 November, as we pause to remember the fallen, we also turn our thoughts to the 2000 active members of the armed services and their families based here in the Chichester constituency at Thorney Island. In a constituency with an active military base, and where six per cent of the population are veterans, it is not surprising that Remembrance Sunday stretches beyond the poignant symbolism and is deeply personal for many families.

This is certainly true for Jess Brown-Fuller, our Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester. As Jess fulfils her civic duty this Remembrance Sunday in laying a wreath, she, like many people will be mourning a very personal loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2012 Jess received the news that too many families across Chichester, and the Country, have received: her best friend, Corporal David O’Connor, had been killed in action whilst on tour in Afghanistan.

Jess Brown-Fuller lays a wreath in memory of the fallen