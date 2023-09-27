Residents at East Hoathly care home enjoy a cross country adventure

Residents at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly enjoyed a morning of fresh air and scenery at Walk the chalk festival.

Starting the adventure

Joined by Christina, their personal tour guide, residents were driven from South Hill Barn in the buggy and saw several pieces of artwork as well as the beautiful coastal line.

Christina was very informative and spoke about how the flags represented the local fauna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon return from the coast guard cottages everyone stopped for refreshments.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manger at Lydfords care home, said: “The trip to walk the chalk was an amazing experience for our residents. It is so lovely they were able to see views and access the countryside that is not usually possible.