Residents at East Hoathly care home enjoy a cross country adventure
Residents at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly enjoyed a morning of fresh air and scenery at Walk the chalk festival.
Joined by Christina, their personal tour guide, residents were driven from South Hill Barn in the buggy and saw several pieces of artwork as well as the beautiful coastal line.
Christina was very informative and spoke about how the flags represented the local fauna.
Upon return from the coast guard cottages everyone stopped for refreshments.
Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manger at Lydfords care home, said: “The trip to walk the chalk was an amazing experience for our residents. It is so lovely they were able to see views and access the countryside that is not usually possible.
"We are very grateful to Christina and the team who came along especially to give them this opportunity.”