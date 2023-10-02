Residents brighten area of Brighton with mass bulb-planting

A corner of Portslade is set to becoming bloomin’ marvellous thanks to the donation of hundreds of daffodil bulbs.

Residents will plan the donation from nearby Mayberry Garden Centre to brighten up a patch of land under a landmark tree in Applesham Way.

“We are delighted to help out neighbours by supplying some narcissi bulbs and look forward to them flourishing”, said Mark Brumfitt, manager of the Old Shoreham Road garden centre.

Eleonor Mary Bell approached the Tates of Sussex business to ask for help in improving the appearance of the ground.

Mark Brumfitt from Mayberry Garden Centre hands over the daffodil bulbs to Eleanor Bell and resident

This is not the first time the business has helped the community; in May they provided prizes for the neighbourhood’s oldest and youngest residents to present during aCoronation street party.

As Eleonor explains, “the street party acted as a catalyst for residents to come together as a community. In recent months they have weeded the road and are organising a picnic in the local park.”