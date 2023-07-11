Residents, businesses and visitors get into the party spirit at Chichester’s annual Summer Street Party

Hundreds of people flocked to Chichester city centre this weekend to enjoy a day full of family fun with activities, entertainment, music, and delicious food and drink at the Chichester Summer Street Party and Cross Market and More.

The event, which was delivered by Chichester District Council in partnership with the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID), took place on Sunday 9 July and was a huge success. The all-day street party, delivered alongside the popular Cross Market & More, provided an opportunity to highlight city centre businesses and local designers, makers and producers, as well as food and entertainment from across the Chichester District.

Many high street shops and food outlets entered into the spirit of the occasion by offering in-store competitions, give-aways, and demonstrations.

Entertainment highlights included live music from local artists, including musical trio, Superstrings, and Cristian Herrera, with entertainment throughout the day from vintage comedy duo, Dolly & Gracie. Stagecoach Dance School performed, and a BID fashion show and DJ, featuring local fashion retailers, took place on North Street. The V2 radio truck was also broadcasting live from the city centre.

Children’s entertainment included live magic shows, free face painting, carousels, bungees and trampolines, as well as interactive challenges from local partners, including Chichester Rotary and Everyone Active.

In addition to delicious street food and drinks from local vendors, the Cross Market & More featured local producers, makers, designers and students — as part of ‘Traders of Tomorrow’.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “It’s fantastic to see so many people coming together once again to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of this great event. It’s also gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate the wealth of talent that we have on offer in our district — from a wide range of high street retailers to delicious food and drink, first class entertainers to skilled local makers and producers, the event showcases the rich variety that we’re lucky to have on our doorstep.

“Since our first Chichester Summer Street Party in 2019, the event has gone from strength to strength and a large part of that is thanks to the fantastic feedback that we receive from visitors. We’d love to hear from anyone who joined us at the event, and we’d really appreciate it if people could let us know their thoughts by completing our quick survey before Monday 24 July at: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/6a6cb2e6-b77a-4df2-9b1c-783882283b54.

“Events such as this boost the local economy, showcase the district and attract more people to the district’s high streets, and I’d like to thank everyone involved in making this event such a huge success.”

Visitors are being invited to share their images and videos from the event on the council’s social media channels to capture the day’s entertainment and activities. To do this, people just need to upload their pictures or videos at: https://go.snapsea.io/upload/6263ba17-b2ca-41b2-a87d-6309ba806802.

Residents and visitors can keep up-to-date on events and activities taking place across the Chichester District by following the council’s Chichester District Events and Markets Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets.

