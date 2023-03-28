Edit Account-Sign Out
Residents enjoy shopping morning at East Hoathly care home

Lydfords in East Hoathly held their first shopping event this week for residents, family, friends and the local community to attend.

By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:57 BST
Enjoying her new purchase
The event is due to take place every two months so that people can look and purchase items either for themselves or presents for loved ones. There were four stalls consisting of clothes, jewellery, toiletries, and handmade gifts and cards.

The event went on for two hours allowing enough time for everyone to have a look and enjoy a cup of tea and cake. Lydfords Care Home do regular trips out shopping, but after discussions with the homes residents it was decided that it would be nice to bring the stalls into the home so everyone can enjoy it together.

Lydfords general manger, Rikki-Gene Bury said: “We are very passionate about our bespoke care here at Lydfords and a big part if this includes the wellbeing and life enrichment of each of our residents. It is so lovely to be holding this shopping morning on a regular basis so people can keep their independence and choose what they would like themselves in the comfort of the home and with their family and friends.”

A stallholder at the care home
Barbara, resident at Lydfords said: “It was such a lovely morning. The home had a real feel of excitement. Everyone was in the lounge looking at all the products and chatting to each other. I am looking forward to the stall holders coming back again.”

Residents