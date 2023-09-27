BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Return of popular concert series in Worthing

After an absence of almost four years, Marcus Martin returns to Emmanuel United Reformed Church Auditorium, St Michaels Road, Worthing on Saturday October 14th for an afternoon concert of Piano and Organ in a programme of light classical and popular music.
By marcus martinContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Caroline Lowe Caroline Lowe
Caroline Lowe

The original series of Morning Melodies began in 2001 and made a regular appearance on the Worthing musical calendar until lockdown in 2020 suspended the series after 83 successful fund-raising events.

On this occasion Marcus will be joined by popular guest artist soprano Caroline Lowe. Caroline trained at Laine Theatre Arts and has been a member of Worthing Musical Comedy Society for 32 years, playing many lead roles for the Society including Anna in the ‘King and I’, Mother Abbess in ‘The Sound of Music’ and Polly in ‘Crazy for You’. She is currently directing their production ‘Legally Blonde’, which comes to the Connaught Theatre in November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concert begins at 3pm, (doors open 2.30pm) admission is free and donations are welcomed for Alzheimer’s Uk - the only dementia charity that offers dedicated support to those who need it as well as campaigning for change, and funding ground-breaking research for a better tomorrow.