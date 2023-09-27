Return of popular concert series in Worthing

After an absence of almost four years, Marcus Martin returns to Emmanuel United Reformed Church Auditorium, St Michaels Road, Worthing on Saturday October 14th for an afternoon concert of Piano and Organ in a programme of light classical and popular music.

Caroline Lowe

The original series of Morning Melodies began in 2001 and made a regular appearance on the Worthing musical calendar until lockdown in 2020 suspended the series after 83 successful fund-raising events.

On this occasion Marcus will be joined by popular guest artist soprano Caroline Lowe. Caroline trained at Laine Theatre Arts and has been a member of Worthing Musical Comedy Society for 32 years, playing many lead roles for the Society including Anna in the ‘King and I’, Mother Abbess in ‘The Sound of Music’ and Polly in ‘Crazy for You’. She is currently directing their production ‘Legally Blonde’, which comes to the Connaught Theatre in November.

