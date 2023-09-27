Return of popular concert series in Worthing
The original series of Morning Melodies began in 2001 and made a regular appearance on the Worthing musical calendar until lockdown in 2020 suspended the series after 83 successful fund-raising events.
On this occasion Marcus will be joined by popular guest artist soprano Caroline Lowe. Caroline trained at Laine Theatre Arts and has been a member of Worthing Musical Comedy Society for 32 years, playing many lead roles for the Society including Anna in the ‘King and I’, Mother Abbess in ‘The Sound of Music’ and Polly in ‘Crazy for You’. She is currently directing their production ‘Legally Blonde’, which comes to the Connaught Theatre in November.
The concert begins at 3pm, (doors open 2.30pm) admission is free and donations are welcomed for Alzheimer’s Uk - the only dementia charity that offers dedicated support to those who need it as well as campaigning for change, and funding ground-breaking research for a better tomorrow.