REVIEW: Ayckbourn in Eastbourne - no punches pulled, no happy ending

Just Between Ourselves, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, Tue 11 Mar 2025 - Sat 15 Mar 2025

This is considered one of Ayckbourn’s darkest plays and it is a challenge both for the actors and the audience as it depicts social situations that are much less common today. It explores marital discord, as so many of his plays do, in a period which is very different from our own. Nevertheless, the characters are found in life today. The main character, Dennis, played vigorously by Tom Richardson, is an Alpha male with no social intelligence. He talks all the time and doesn’t listen to anyone. Obsessed with zodiac signs, he uses them to classify people and their behaviours. The action takes place either in or just outside his garage which is his man-cave in which he avoids interacting with his wife Vera and mother Marjorie (Connie Walker). Vera, played convincingly by Holly Smith, is crumbling psychologically and is constantly gaslighted by Dennis’s mother. Dennis colludes in the gaslighting because his response to life’s difficulties is to laugh and sees Vera as a butt to his humour.

The action begins with a visit from Neil (Joseph Clowser) and his wife Pam (Helen Phillips). They come to consider buying Dennis’s car (on stage) but fail to make a decision. Neil is weak and indecisive while Pam gave up a promising career to have his child and be a housewife. Neil does not help her with parenting while she longs for a more fulfilled life. Each scene happens on a birthday, punctuating the passage of time. The play is not a comedy, but it has a constant thread of humour. The end of the first act treats us to a hilarious almost slapstick moment when Vera has a significant breakdown on Dennis’s mother’s birthday.

Don’t go to this play for a happy ending: there isn’t one. It pulls no punches, although there is a measure of redemption for Pam and Neil. The characters are complicated and there are twists and turns in the action that keep the audience hoping for better outcomes. All the parts are acted exceptionally well, portraying their characters believably and eliciting strong emotional responses from the audience. At one point I wanted to jump out of my seat and shout at Dennis! This is iconic Alan Ayckbourn, not to be missed.

