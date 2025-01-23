REVIEW: Dear Evan Hansen: great songs, great performances, queasy moments...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dear Evan Hansen, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until January 25

Dear Evan Hansen is regarded as one of the greatest of the modern musicals and it’s easy to see why. The songs are terrific, just as you would expect from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, creators of The Greatest Showman, and tonight’s show was performed with passion and energy by a supremely talented cast who were rewarded with a whooping standing ovation.

But maybe Dear Evan Hansen’s greatest achievement is to overcome surely the dodgiest of starts. The programme tells us that the whole thing was inspired by something that did actually happen, but even so….

Crippled by social anxiety, lonely and friendless, Evan Hansen is urged by his therapist to write himself encouraging letters, letters telling him he’s going to have an amazing day, letters which start “Dear Evan Hansen.” However, when he then has a terrible day, bizarrely, in despair, he prints out his letter in the classroom where he is sitting – at which point Connor Murphy, a young lad struggling even more than Evan is, promptly and mockingly snatches it. The letter is then found on Connor’s body when he takes his own life. It is then presumed to be his suicide note, on the back of which Evan claims a friendship that never existed. You couldn’t make it up. Except someone did.

Evan lies with the best intentions and those lies spiral gruesomely out of control as he concocts the whole back story of a friendship that never happened. The irony is that it gives comfort to Connor’s parents and starts to give Evan a confidence he has never known. The trouble is it is all fake… and you know it won’t last.

The musical is at its strongest in showing us a deeply unhappy young man trapped increasingly in the claustrophobia of his own lies. You can’t imagine there is any way out and this is where the show is at its most powerful.

Ryan Kopel gives a truly stunning performance as Evan. Never has anxiety felt so commanding in a ghastly depiction of the momentum of mistruths. Great support comes from Lauren Conroy as Zoe, the girlfriend he gains through his fabrication. Lovely too from Heidi Hansen as his mother, a woman trapped in a different way, working so hard that she fails to realise the extent to which she is neglecting her son.

There are certainly moments which leave you a little queasy such as the song and dance number in which Evan and the dead friend he never had manufacture a trail of fake emails. But in the superior second half the power of the performances takes over – even if you get the slight feeling that the stronger songs are in the first half.