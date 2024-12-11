REVIEW: Eastbourne's panto - "Another year, another triumph!"

REVIEW BY Kevin Anderson - Snow White, the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne until January 12.

Outside, it is cold and dark and rainy. Hurry inside the Devonshire Park, though, and you can safely toss aside the raincoats: Snow White and the Seven Dwarves will warm your fingers and your toes – and melt your heart. Of all theatre forms, pantomime has perhaps a unique capacity to renew itself endlessly. It’s the same, only different: and it actually thrives on the familiarity that we audiences expect. Oh yes we do…

Sparkling heroines who are ever so slightly vulnerable. Dashing heroes to rescue them. Outrageous dames in outrageous costumes. A breezy musical score with two or three huge solo numbers. Dazzling effects and light shows, a string of awful puns, and some loud bangs. Yep, that will be the annual Devonshire Park extravaganza.

Most crucial all, perhaps, is the rapport and interaction with the audience. Look no further than Tucker and Martyn Knight, as Herbie and Dame Dolly. The character names change each year, of course, but this pair’s talent is perennial. They bounce off each other – sometimes literally – and they turn preposterous into an art-form.

Book your seats with care. In about Row G of the stalls, you should be safe from Tucker’s SuperWhoosher water-pistol; but the far-flung loo rolls almost reach the front of the dress circle! Chris Jordan’s script is brisk, funny, and majors on the usual painful puns, with a few local and topical jokes including those wretched Lower Willingdon road works!

Slapstick, always harder than it actually looks, needs planning, perfect timing – and no doubt a good deal of trial and error in the rehearsal rooms. The Tallest Multi-Layered Christmas Cake in the Universe (spoiler alert) wasn’t built in an hour before coffee-break, but on stage it’s a showstopper. Think Towering Inferno without the inferno…

The younger leads are a smashing pair, and far more than cliched costume-fillers. Ben Tyler’s Prince Simon is regal but never haughty, and his vocals are warm and lyrical. And in the title role, Georgie Hales creates a genuinely engaging Snow White, a true beauty who radiates and never simpers.

A proper panto tale needs a hint of darkness, too. Carli Norris – another triumphant returner to the Devonshire Park – has the Wicked Queen role simply nailed and patented. The body language, the glint in the eye, and that shivery feeling that she’s looking directly at you. And her marvellous voice fills the auditorium.

The four ensemble dancers – Abi Fullard, Amy Mcevoy, Zachary Kirkby and Bastiaan Van Leeuwen – are step-perfect and accomplish everything with a smile. Matt Nicholson’s vigorous, swirling choreography has the whole company on its toes. And the juveniles – fit seamlessly into all the action and, of course, have an extra dimension to their talents since they are just the right size for Dwarves!

Effects are everything, of course, and the Magic Mirror has a cracking celebrity surprise in store – which this reviewer promises not to spoil in advance!

Meanwhile lighting and sound will dazzle and thrill you: credit to Ryan Tate and Charlie Tipler. With production manager Jason Willie, they and the whole tech team will have worked for weeks and months to create the spectacle.

No reservations? Hardly any; and none with the production values or the performances. Of all the engaging and magical stories in the pantomime canon, one or two themes do arguably grate a little, and the Seven Dwarves can feel like a bolt-on to the Snow White story. Here, they are portrayed skilfully, with lots of humour and entirely inoffensively, but it is a challenge for any scriptwriter and any director, to make a stage impact out of Sneezy and Sleepy and Co.

Mr Jordan, you’ve done it again. Another year, another triumph. It all adds up: this is not just panto. This is a celebration of all things pantomime. It thrills, it dazzles, it exhilarates. Yes, the night outside might be dark, rainy, freezing or all three. But see Snow White, and you’ll glow all the way home.

