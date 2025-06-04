REVIEW: energy and poignancy in tale of being a woman in contemporary Britain

REVIEW BY Simon Nye. Botox & Custard Creams – A Jukebox Musical Comedy Exploring Body Image and Self-Worth, Ariel Company Theatre, Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at The New Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint, written, directed and produced by Nicci Hopson.

Botox & Custard Creams is a hugely entertaining play-with-songs about being a woman in contemporary Britain.

A group of women get together every week to open up about their problems and vulnerabilities - dissatisfaction with their bodies, anger about selfish partners, obsessions they can’t shake, loneliness...

But it’s very much not a whingey evening. The focus is on how to acknowledge, share and deal with the issues we all have. The women argue and wind each other up but ultimately they support each other. And there’s no shortage of great jokes (“How did your Dad die, Stacey?” “The big C.” “Was he in the Navy then?”) and characters you’d love to spend time with.

This is an ensemble comedy, the focus on the eight women’s individual stories as they unlock their own issues, rather than a single narrative. Their group activities provide much of the comedy. Especially a dance project, and a life drawing class involving a naked male model, which brought the house down.

Performances were all strong, the songs used skilfully to add energy and poignancy, and the script by Nicci Hopson a smart balance of real life and pure diversion.

Simon Nye