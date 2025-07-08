REVIEW: Jurassic World Rebirth is a thrilling return to form

REVIEW: Jurassic World Rebirth (12A), (133 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

It really is edge-of-the-seat stuff in this twisty-turny super tense return to the Jurassic World franchise with easily the series’ best film since the very first.

If you are lucky enough to remember Jurassic Park – and goodness, can it really be 33 years ago? – you will remember absolute landmark cinema of the “How on earth did they do that?” variety. Very few films since have equalled the sheer ground-breaking novelty. I mean, we were seeing dinosaurs walk the earth in a way that wasn’t remotely creaky or naff. They really were real. Or so it felt.

Nothing about all the subsequent Jurassic films has been remotely memorable in quite the same way – until this one which has got instant classic written all over it.

Above all and best of all, it’s thrilling. You never quite know where it is going. There is jeopardy at every turn, and in its bonkers way, it’s a compelling story it tells.

The appeal of the new/old has worn off for our revived, revitalised dinosaurs. The public has got very bored of them, and dinos are now slowly enduring a second extinction, this time out of neglect.

And yet oddly, pharmaceutical rep Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) – the villain of the piece or so it emerges – has woken up to the fact that if we can secure blood/DNA from three of the beasties, we can cure all sorts of diseases.

The trouble is that most of them are now effectively marooned on remote equatorial islands.

And so, for not remotely philanthropic reasons, he assembles a crack team – among them team leader Zora Bennett (superb from Scarlett Johansson) and palaeontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) – to sail south under super charming captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali). Along the way, much to Krebs’ disapproval, they pick up a shipwrecked family led by dad of the pack Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo).

Slowly they all realise that Krebs is up to no good.

Once on dry land, the family and the science gang are soon separated – and through the middle of the film we follow their converging paths as they navigate endless perils. The scientists are acquiring their three samples amid moments of wide-eyed wonder; the family are trying to survive simultaneously a rampaging T-Rex and rock-strewn rapids.

It’s terrific stuff as it romps along, pacy, thrilling and terrifically imagined – a real blockbuster which holds you vice-like in its grip as moral dilemmas, human villainy, human decency and massive critters all battle for your attention. This is classic cinema, worthy of that word Jurassic in its title.