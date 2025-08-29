REVIEW: Mary Poppins - fabulous spectacle and great magic in Southampton

Mary Poppins, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, August 27-September 20

Watching Jack Chambers’ Bert there comes a point in the second half where you find yourself thinking a mix of “Is he really doing what I think he is doing?” and “No! Please don’t!” But do it he does, and your jaw might just drop.

It’s surely one of the most extraordinary dance sequences The Mayflower has ever seen in its nearly 100-year history. It’s a nod to Fred Astaire, but a nod taken to remarkable new heights.

And then comes the final moment. You can guess what it is, but it’s no less magical for that – two stunning highlights in a production which goes all out for spectacular and almost always achieves it.

We’ve got great new ideas, great new invention, great new songs and fab big-cast dance numbers. We’ve got statues that come alive, we’ve got tap dance on the rooftops, and we’ve got terrific costumes, plus equally terrific sets which change with pace and flow.

At its heart Mary Poppins is the tale of George Banks, a rather forlorn and sad banker whom Michael D Xavier delivers with the intonations of sorely-tried visiting royalty and the stature and looks of Basil Fawlty as he gives us a man singularly incapable of recognising what actually matters, either at work or, more importantly, in his personal life – which is where, of course, Mary Poppins comes in, superbly played by Stefanie Jones, her sole function to repair a fractured man and the family he has nearly broken. It’s an appropriately magical performance she gives, combining fun and sincerity with great singing.

Less successful, barring his magic moment, is Jack Chambers as Bert who in striving for his inner Cockney makes himself too often virtually incomprehensible. Or maybe more accurately, you tumble to what he’s just said a moment or two after he says it. Plus, like others in the cast, he suffers from the imbalance of the orchestra. Terrific as they are, they need better mixing if they’re not going to all but drown the performers.

And maybe that’s one of the things which end up leaving you slightly cold about the first half, where the spectacular is prized above all and not a lot of emotion gets through.

But the second half is a big improvement. Xavier and the children, beautifully played by Oli Manning and Connie Jones in this performance, achieve genuine pathos. Overall, though, you walk away from the show with the feeling of having been impressed rather than particularly involved.