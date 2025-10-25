REVIEW: Roofman - strange, true and also thoroughly engaging

REVIEW: Roofman (15), (126 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

Roofman offers a hugely sympathetic portrait of a guy who has done some pretty awful things. But that’s presumably precisely the point – there’s a reason behind the acts, and behind the bad there is plenty of good. Plus a truly remarkable story.

Channing Tatum is former Army Ranger and struggling dad Jeffrey Manchester better known as Roofman, a nickname he earnt by cutting holes in the roofs of McDonald’s restaurants so that he could nick the contents.

Inevitably he is caught and is rewarded with a lengthy prison sentence, but when his wife cuts off his phone contact with his children and finds herself someone (presumably) rather more law-abiding, Jeffrey uses his ingenuity to make his escape. And in fact does so with worrying ease.

He then applies his intelligence again. He figures he is most likely to get caught if he makes the age-old mistake of assuming his best bet is to get as far away as possible as quickly as possible. No, his plan is to lie low, building himself a nest nearby in a Toys R Us superstore which he manages to make his home for the next six months.

The diet of M&Ms isn’t so great for his teeth, but he manages to surround himself with plenty of creature comforts and creates a nice little life for himself, using baby monitors to spy on the staff and in so doing falling for store worker Leigh (Kirsten Dunst).

His quality of life improves still further when he starts, despite his own wisdom, developing a life for himself outside the store, principally based around Leigh, a divorced mum with two daughters. He becomes a fixture in the church they attend and also in their home, showering them with gifts which they are remarkably slow to question.

But he knows it’s not a life that can last for long, and a big part of the appeal of the film is wondering just how on earth it is all going to play out. Another part of the appeal is the huge charm with which Tatum plays the man as Jeffrey warms to the home and the family he adopts. It’s a lovely performance too from Dunst, charming too but shot through with genuine vulnerability.

The whole story is bonkers, even more so for actually being true – and the result is thoroughly engaging, certainly different and extremely enjoyable.