REVIEW: September 5 - tense, compelling viewing

September 5 (15), (95 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

The 1972 Munich Summer Olympics were the first games to be screened around the world as they happened. Which meant that they were also the first time a terrorist atrocity was broadcast live.

Director Tim Fehlbaum unpicks all the moral dilemmas of that in his excellent, claustrophobic and completely compelling procedural thriller.

The piece focuses on the ABC sports crew, who by sheer fluke find themselves best positioned to be showing the world the ghastly events live as they unfurl. The key moment, though, comes when they realise that if the world is seeing what is happening, then so too, thanks to their cameras, are the terrorists. They have slipped from reporting events to shaping them, potentially now pawns for the terrorists to use as they wish.

The crew find themselves arguing with other TV crews; they find themselves arguing with their bosses who want the news, rather than the sports, team on the case; and they find themselves arguing with each other as the pressure mounts. They’ve got to keep talking even when they are just as much in the dark as everyone else. Hence the horrid moment when they report all the hostages have been rescued. None of them have.

History tells us that 11 Israeli hostages were killed by the Palestinian Black September group, plus one West German police officer. Five members of the group were also killed. This is a tense, effective drama which captures the complexities, the cruelty and the tragedy of it all.

Fascinating too to have the trip back in time – to a world where cameras were vast and unwieldy, where photographs had to be developed, a world where captions had to be spelt out by hand in plastic lettering.

Cast: Ben Chaplin, Corey Johnson, John Magaro, Peter Sarsgaard, Zinedine Soualem, Benjamin Walker, Leonie Benesch, Georgina Rich, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Ferdinand Dörfler