REVIEW: ‘Sounds of Shakespeare’ – Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra

REVIEW BY Richard Amey. ‘Sounds of Shakespeare’ – Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra with actors of Worthing’s Rainbow Shakespeare Company, devised and directed by Dominic Grier (WPO) and Nick Young (RSC), at Worthing Assembly Hall, Sunday 28 September 2025 (3pm). Music inspired by Shakespearean plays or composed for performances of them, with interspersed acted scenes from the plays.

Stricken Othello and treacherous Iago have had their tense, somehow inconclusive farewell exchange. They leave behind just silence. A pregnant pause, then out of the hush, low strings steal in and abruptly we are breathing within another world hitherto unseen nor felt during the concert. Plucks, sweeps and chimes from a harp signify an ailing magical power in its autumn wane.

Reality is creeping in and out of focus. The music, slowly shifting, subtly speaking in long vowels, but with strikingly unusual bass, and a sleepwalking solo violin, wondrously transfixes all. A strange peace is unfolding. The strings coalesce on a single, long-held note of scented air. And the voice of Prospero, his wisdom bearing the strains of age and experience, speaks to the elves of hills, brooks and standing lakes.

We are near the end of the concert. The magician concludes in a cadence, the music resumes its not quite serene progress back towards dream silence. All remains statuesque as it departs. This would be a concert closing its final doors as one would finally welcome sleep after an enormous feast.

At this point, 7 composers have artistically confluenced with 10 Shakespeare plays to produce this Rhineflow volume of concert experience. But there is yet a 9th composer, who in this concert-planning masterstroke sends the audience prancing home. Cole Porter, Kiss Me Kate, and three accomplished Shakespearean actors leap out of their classical stage spell into pork-pie behatted Song & Dance artists with sticks. The orchestra spring from concert hall into West End theatre pit, and Brush Up Your Shakespeare sets everyone off for home bright eyed and bushy tailed.

This remarkable and triumphant concert took us from triple-barrelled, opening shock-and-awe Walton, through doomed-love Berlioz and Prokofiev, villainous Verdi (a composer not often in the concert hall), natty Nikolai, yet more riveting Walton, to mercurial midsummer Mendelssohn. Then, in what proved the afternoon’s biggest moment, the 19-year-old Worthing composer Ansel Chaloner-Hughes, choosing slender means to profound effect, utterly nailed it in his world-premier Tempest Interlude – to the immediate acclaim of the audience.

That could have been a superb concert closer but instead we were shown how directors Grier and Young are men of flair as well as serious intent. The Taming of the Shrew’s 20th Century reincarnation completely threw off the lid – a bit like the last-gasp winner of a seven-goal thriller cup final, scored not by the captain completing his hat-trick, but by the goalkeeper.

Afterwards, in conversation with me, there came an unsurprising Nick Young confession: “Kiss Me Kate is my favourite of all the musicals.” And reflection on the sudden role change of the actors at the end suggested really nothing startling. They were, after all, Alexander J (song)Smith, April Singley and Ross Muir the son of rock singer Lindsay Muir (The Untamed) who turned down joining Deep Purple when Ian Gillan got the job.

The Programme (* abridged by Grier)

HENRY V – William Walton film music: Henry V Suite Prologue, Charge & Battle, Agincourt Song . . . WITH . . . Chorus: ‘O for a muse of fire’ (Act 1 Prologue), and King Henry: ‘Once more unto the breach’ (Act 3 Scene 1). Cast – Chorus: April Singley, Alexander J Smith, Ross Muir. Henry: Muir with Smith.

ROMEO & JULIET – Hector Berlioz, Romeo et Juliette Dramatic Symphony Introduction*; Sergei Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet ballet Dance of the Knights; Berlioz, Queen Mab Scherzo, Ball at the Capulets and Love Scene (abridged); Prokofiev, ballet The Death of Tybalt* . . . WITH. . . Chorus: ‘Two households both alike in dignity’ (Act 1 Prologue), Mercutio’s Queen Mab speech (Act 1 Scene 4), Balcony Scene (Act 2 Scene 5), Romeo slays Tybalt (Act 3 Scene 1). Cast – Juliet, Singley; Romeo, Muir; Mercutio, Smith.

MACBETH – Giuseppe Verdi, Macbeth Prelude . . . WITH . . .Lady Macbeth and Macbeth: scene after Macbeth’s murder of King Duncan. Cast – Singley and Muir.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR – Carl Otto Nikolai, Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor . . . WITH . . . Falstaff and Mistress Ford, comic scene (Act 3 Scene 3). Cast – Smith and Singley.

Interval

HAMLET – Walton: Hamlet Prelude Funeral March (arr Muir Mathieson), Fanfare (arr Malcolm Sargent) . . . WITH . . . Hamlet and Polonius: Greet the players (Scene 2 Act 3). Cast – Muir and Smith.

RICHARD III – Walton, Richard III Prelude and Lady Anne Interlude (arr Mathieson) . . . WITH . . . Richard Duke of Gloucester with Lady Anne (Act 1 Scene 2). Cast: Smith and Singley.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM – Felix Mendelssohn, incidental music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Overture opening chords, Nocturne, Wedding March . . . WITH . . . exerpts from Act 1 Scene 1. Cast – Hermia, Titania, Puck: Singley; Oberon: Muir; Lysander: Smith.

OTHELLO – (no music) Othello and Iago scene, Farewell Speech (Act 3, Scene 3), Cast – Smith and Muir.

THE TEMPEST – Ansel Chaloner-Hughes, Interlude for The Tempest for Harp and Strings (world premiere) . . . WITH . . . Prospero’s monologue ‘Ye elves of hills, brooks, standing lakes and groves (Act 5 Scene 1). Cast: Smith.

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW – Cole Porter, Kiss Me Kate stage musical, ‘Brush Up Your Shakespeare’. Cast: Singley, Smith, Muir.

This running order came in another excellent £3 WPO concert programme brochure with its star music writers Andy Fryer and Tim Schofield providing fine background.

Audience member, Worthing historian Chris Hare, here witnessed another significant moment is his town’s arts progress: one of its two orchestra’s being the first to collaborate, live, with its professional theatre company, Rainbow Shakespeare – and with a Worthing composer having a piece on the bill which stood worthily alongside the greats. The show burst open with tremendous punch. Full-size orchestra in full cry. Fire-in-the-belly professional acting of the immense authority and verve automatic under Nick Young’s lifelong Shakespearean directorship. It was both exhilarating and moving. And the momentum sustained, at pace, through to its end.

While the Connaught Theatre’s artistic director for 10 years, in 1978 – Young laboriously spliced together on reel-to-reel tape all the dozen pieces of Mendelssohn’s incidental music for his production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, when Bernard Bresslaw played Bottom. A preciously rare opportunity then, to hear the actual music with the texts. This couldn’t seriously be done now by Rainbow outdoors at Highdown Gardens in July because the orchestra would be too large for the space, the open-air acoustic unsympathetic and the weather threat to instruments requiring vast cover. Barely room for the audience!

In 2016, for the first half of their then annual Proms Last Night concert, marking 400 years since the Bard’s passing, Grier and WPO played Bard-related or -inspired music with the late actor Michael Danvers-Walker delivering some of the great speeches, solo.

Grier further recalls: “Back then, and having not yet become a Worthing resident, I was unaware of the excellent Rainbow Shakespeare summer season at Highdown Gardens, despite my lifelong passion for the plays. Much has changed. The WPO’s new emphasis on presenting a broad performance experience for its players and our audiences means we can now mount exciting collaboration such as this one today. Nick and I have had many meetings over the past couple of years, to discuss and devise the fusion of musical and dramatic elements we present here.”

The orchestra covered the Assembly Hall stage. The actors played on a lower, long rectangular platform placed between the musicians and the audience, and they switched costumes behind screens, on the floor, stage left and right.

The Grier era at WPO is marching into its second decade with imagination, courage and enterprise. The orchestra of 75 had 15 different items on their music stands. The sheer range of instrumental colour and dramatic incident they brought vividly conveyed the elevation and brilliance this playwright inspired from composers across Britain, Russia, France, Italy and Germany.

It was exciting to hear this essential-listening Berlioz in this concert hall at last. Please, someone, perform the whole choral symphony! The jubilant and prankish Nikolai opera Overture to Windsor’s merry wives – by miles his most popular concert piece – boasted familiar, high-spirited tunes many times heard but by a composer many struggle to pinpoint. As with Wagner and The Mastersingers, this was Nikolai’s sole comedy. From the original composers’ roll call for this concert, Sibelius was stood down once it was known Chaloner-Hughes was in production mode.

Could this concert be repeated? Or what about a ‘Sounds of Shakespeare Act 2’ with a fresh batch of music and dramatic scenes? “Easily done. There’s such a lot more Shakespearean music,” replied Grier, “but we probably couldn’t do it for maybe seven years.” Such are the waiting times in professional performing diaries for certain compelling but complicated ideas to happen. But for now, thanks to these directors, musicians and actors, in what will surely be a homage and celebration memorable for those who saw it, Worthing has Sunday’s event etched large into its arts archive.

Richard Amey

Next WPO concert:

Sunday 23 November at Worthing Assembly Hall (3) – ‘Brahms and Beyond’; Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra, musical director Dominic Grier, leader Rebecca Bell, solo violin Charlotte Spruit; ‘Brahms and Beyond’: Ansel Chaloner-Hughes, Equinox, a concerto for orchestra; Brahms Violin Concerto, Prokofiev Symphony No 5.

