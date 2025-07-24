REVIEW: Top Hat top show, dazzling dance, hilarious fun in Chichester

Top Hat, music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, based on RKO’s Motion Picture, adapted for the stage by Matthew White & Howard Jacques, directed by Kathleen Marshall, Chichester Festival Theatre until Saturday, September 6.

You couldn’t imagine a musical more different to last year’s Oliver! but this summer’s Top Hat is going to be just as big a hit

We knew we were going to get sensational dancing, and we did. We knew it was going to look stunning, and it did. But the big surprise was that it was quite so hilarious.

Clive Carter sets the tone as Horace Hardwick, an endearingly bumbling gent with an eye for the ladies and a huge stock of absolutely awful jokes, the kind you find yourself desperately trying to commit to memory in the hope of trotting them out on Christmas Day. Carter’s delivery is absolutely perfect.

But it’s in the second half, with the arrival of his wife Madge (terrific from Sally Ann Triplett), that Horace is truly complete as the two start to spark off each other hilariously in a seemingly-struggling marriage that we, the audience, can easily see is far stronger than they themselves realise. Outside Of That, I Love You might just be the night’s highlight – and certainly the closest the show comes to substance amid all the night’s fun and nonsense.

Apart from that, Horace and Madge are there for the laughs, and together they constantly threaten to steal the show – and would do if Bates the butler hadn’t stolen it already. Beautifully played by James Clyde, he’s a fabulous comic creation, a casually dismissive manservant with a weakness for subterfuge and an endless supply of pearls of wisdom from increasingly obscure relatives. Between them, the trio make this one of the funniest musicals you’ll see anywhere, helped on by Alex Gibson-Giorgio’s bonkers Italian.

At the heart of it all – and maybe it’s a weakness that the comedy stays with you more than they do – are Phillip Attmore as Jerry Travers and Lucy St Louis as Dale Tremont, with whom we are in masterclass territory, two hugely skilled performers full of energy and style as they wend their way through the flimsiest of plots, a case of mistaken identity stretched almost impossibly thin. They know they should be together; we know they should be together; but misunderstandings and misplaced assumptions threaten to keep them apart as we travel from London to Venice until one of them finally asks “Why didn’t you tell me who you were?”

But then again, it was never going to be about the story, was it – when you’ve got numbers such as Puttin’ On The Ritz; Top Hat, White Tie and Tails; and Let’s Face The Music And Dance. Just occasionally the orchestra tonight was a little too loud for the singing – or maybe the singing not quite loud enough for the orchestra. But either way, it was still an outstanding night at the Festival Theatre.

These are big numbers and got the big performances they need, dazzlingly delivered – and delivered with supreme confidence despite the slipperiest of starts, a wet stage which rapidly brought the show to a halt. After a quick mopping-up operation, the show, twenty minutes late got underway and the performers breezed through it brilliantly. The costumes are fabulous, and the ensemble work together with breathtaking synchronisation. Plus what’s not to love about sitting there hoping the course of true love is going somehow, eventually to run smooth.