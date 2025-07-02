REVIEW: West Dean Gardens perfect setting for classic comedy

Alan Ayckbourn’s Round And Round The Garden, New Theatre Productions, The Pergola Open Air Theatre, West Dean Gardens, West Dean, PO18 0RX, June 27, July 1, 3, 5, 9 & 11, 7.30pm.

Round And Round The Garden is an inspired choice for performances set in one of our most beautiful gardens, looking particularly superb this year. Over one moderately disastrous weekend six people in various and unlikely permutations bounce into each other and off each other as Ayckbourn wittily and wisely explores the ways emotion and common sense so often part company. At the centre of it all is Norman, beautifully played by Roger Booth, drunkenly amorous and amiably appalling at pretty much every turn. Just about holding it together is a lovely second half appearance from his supremely indulgent and sorely tried wife Ruth (Clare Burt). Hostess for the evening and seeking a bit of respite from her maternal care duties is Annie, excellent from Lisa Page-Berelian – a sweet and naive character who doesn’t know quite what she wants. Will she fall victim to Norman’s lustful ambitions? Or will Tom the vet (Jason Burt) seize his chance, an endearing but hopeless character who misconstrues every human clue and concludes he would have been better off born as a horse. Excellent too from Dennis Harrison as Reg and Jane Blackford as Sarah.