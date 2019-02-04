Ringmer-based musician to take on skydive in memory of his father

A singer-songwriter is taking on a tandem skydive in memory of his 'selfless' and 'incredibly hardworking' father.

Charlie Moss, who lives in Ringmer, will jump from 10,000ft above Salisbury with GoSkydive on August 3.

Charlie Moss, aged three or four, with his father Steve on holiday in the New Forest

The 22-year-old is doing the challenge to support Pancreatic Cancer UK after his father Steve died of the cancer on February 8 last year, aged 62.

He will be joined by girlfriend Kizzie Budd, 18, who will also jump in tandem at 10,000ft.

Charlie said: “At the age of 21 I never imagined I’d have to grow up without a dad and it’s been the toughest thing I’ve ever gone through.

“My dad always joked about how he’d never jump out a plane so I thought I would instead, and couldn’t think of a better cause to do it for.”

On January 20, Charlie and Kizzie, who lives in Blackboys, Uckfield, set up a JustGiving page with the aim to raise £500 each by July 13. In less than 12 hours they beat that target raising £1,100, and so far they have raised more than £2,300.

According to JustGiving out of 17,659 fundraisers he was in the top three per cent for the month.

Charlie, who works for the Environment Agency, says he is ‘overwhelmed’ by the 'astonishing' response.

“The support has been more than I ever imagined it would be to be honest," he said.

Charlie says his father 'taught him so much' and that he is now 'doing all that he can to give back what he taught' and 'spread awareness of the horrific disease'.

He particularly wants to raise awareness for earlier diagnosis and faster treatment.

He said: “My dad was diagnosed too late, so I’m fighting my hardest to raise awareness for early diagnosis, so anyone going through what I did can have more time with their loved one.”

Steve, who worked as a financial consultant for American Express for more than 40 years, found out how serious the cancer was in March 2017.

Charlie said: "They gave around eight months with treatment but he stopped treatment after about six months because it was a bit too much, but he managed to soldier on for another four months after that."

Speaking of his father, who he says was a 'massive Chelsea fan', he said: “My dad was the most selfless person I have ever known, he was always putting his family first and always thinking of others before himself. He was incredibly hard-working and enjoyed the rewards which came from hard work."

Charlie, who is from Brighton and studied at the city's British and Irish Music Institute (BIMM) college, says his love for music came from his father.

He said: "He used to play me classic rock bands when I was younger and bought me my first guitar which led to my passion for music.”

The pair chose August 3 as it is the closest opportunity available to the date of his mother, Amanda, and father's wedding anniversary on August 24.

Charlie says he is ‘really nervous’ about the challenge and says his father would think he is 'absolutely mad' for taking it on.

He added: “It is something I have wanted to do but I have never really had that reason to push me to do it until now."

To read more on Charlie and Kizzie's skydive, or to donate, see www.justgiving.com/CharlieMoss96