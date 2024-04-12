West Sussex County Council confirmed that ‘three severe flooding incidents’ happened across the county, in Littlehampton, Earnley and Bracklesham on Tuesday (April 9).

At around midnight, crews were alerted to the first flooding incident in Littlehampton, which primarily affected Ferry Road and Rope Walk. This came after the River Arun burst its banks and 15 people were evacuated to Littlehampton Wave leisure centre.

Residents were told to get to high places in their homes during the flooding – which has had a devastating effect, with some homes inhabitable and priceless possessions lost to the water.

Local councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Kelly Manchee – from Littlehampton Golf Club – coordinated the community response to the incident.

Billy said: "It’s heart-breaking when these things happen. The damage it has is bad enough but when you lose possessions, memories and people are evacuated, it’s traumatic.

"It’s horrible and heart-wrenching. My heart goes out to people who have gone through this because I can only imagine what they’re feeling.”

Billy and Kelly picked up food from the Littlehampton Community Fridge and distributed it via Rita’s Cafe, which opened its doors as a temporary space for people to collect food and drink.

“This was added to by the Arun View Inn, with much appreciated hot chips and hot drinks, as well as donations from a Littlehampton resident buying bottled water to help out.

“Kelly and the team at the Littlehampton Golf Club opened their doors, offering their shower facilities to residents still on site, many of whom still didn’t have electricity and a free carvery with over 40 people being fed.

“When you get members of the public and businesses trying to help it’s wonderful. Lots of people have been in touch to offer help. That’s what makes Littlehampton what it is.”

Kelly said the help she provided was the ‘least I could do’.

"The ladies at Rita’s Diner had no electricity but opened their doors so we could house all the food there for people to go and collect,” she said.

"We knocked on everyone’s doors to let them know there were supplies for them. They were super grateful.

“We then opened our doors at the golf club to help people. We offered a free hot meal – a carvery – between 11am and 2pm and a hot shower. Tea and coffee for everybody.

"It was emotional – It wasn’t just about the food, shower and coffee, it lifted everyone’s spirits to be somewhere warm, having a chat and a giggle.

"It was really lovely to see everyone in a better place.

“They are doing much better.”

Kelly said the power came back on, on Wednesday night but some people can’t move back home because ‘they’ve lost everything’.

She added: “Other people are trying to dry things out as best as they can.

“Arun District Council is getting a plan together to provide skips for people to empty their homes. A lot of hands on deck to help people clear out wet clothes. Maybe we can do a community run around to take spare clothes.”

Billy and Kelly praised the response from emergency workers who ensured that no was hurt during the incident.

Billy said: “Lots has been done by various organisations and groups such as the RNLI, WSCC fire and rescue and the Environment Agency.

“First-responder Nigel also worked work through the night, offering first-aid and there was a defibrillator at the golf club if needed.

"It was nice to see we have a really community in Littlehampton and how we’ve come together. What the golf club did is a small thing but really shows the human side to these things. Everyone involved on the night did a brilliant job.”

1 . Littlehampton flooding after River Arun bursts its banks At around midnight, crews were alerted to the first flooding incident in Littlehampton, which primarily affected Ferry Road and Rope Walk. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Community rallies to support residents who have been 'left with nothing' after flooding A golf club and businesses in Littlehampton teamed together to support residents affected by devastating flooding. Photo: Kelly Manchee

3 . Community rallies to support residents who have been 'left with nothing' after flooding A golf club and businesses in Littlehampton teamed together to support residents affected by devastating flooding. Photo: Kelly Manchee