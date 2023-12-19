Rivervale's heartfelt contribution to FareShare Sussex and Surrey this Christmas
Understanding the increased demands during Christmas, Rivervale bolstered FareShare's fleet by loaning a MAXUS eDeliver 9 van, complementing the existing MAXUS electric vans previously supplied by Rivervale. This strategic move not only enhanced the charity's operational capacity but also reinforced Rivervale's commitment to sustainable practices.
Leading by example, Vince Pemberton, CEO of Rivervale, dedicated an afternoon to driving the van across Brighton and Hove collecting food supplies and donations from Tesco supermarkets. Vince's hands-on involvement exemplified leadership and solidarity with the community cause.
The spirit of giving was contagious, as Rivervale team devoted their afternoon to more than just logistics. They actively engaged in relabelling products, collecting food products and stacking trays of food onto trollies to be dispatched to their respective destinations for those relying on food banks this Christmas.
This initiative aligns perfectly with the MAXUS Food Appeal, run by MAXUS UK and Ireland. After witnessing the appeal's tremendous success last year, Rivervale aspired to extend their contribution beyond just lending a vehicle. In a sincere effort to give back to the community, the Rivervale team donated, not only resources but also, their time and energy.
This collaboration stands as a testament to Rivervale's ethos of community support. It reflects a deep understanding that true support extends beyond financial aid; it's about being present, involved, and empathetic to the needs of those around us. As Christmas lights twinkle, the actions of the Rivervale team shine just as brightly, bringing hope and sustenance to many.
In conclusion, Rivervale's involvement with FareShare Sussex and Surrey Food Bank Charity goes beyond mere corporate social responsibility. It's a powerful narrative of empathy, hard work, community spirit, and the true spirit of Christmas. We hope to set a precedence for businesses to contribute resources and invest their hearts and time into making a tangible difference in their communities.