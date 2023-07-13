A busy road near Chichester has been closed while emergency services attend a serious collision this afternoon (Thursday, July 13).

Emergency services have closed the A259 through Southbourne and Emsworth following a serious collision this afternoon. Picture contributed.

Sources have reported a collision on Main Road (A259) in Emsworth at about 3.30pm today.

The fire and rescue service has issued a statement and stated the the road has been closed while crews deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are attending the scene of a road traffic collision. The A259 is CLOSED in both directions on Main Road, Emsworth near Sussex Brewery. Fire crews from @WorthingFire and Havant are attending along with a Heavy Rescue Tender (HRT). Please stay away from the area.”

An air ambulance has also been pictured nearby.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services are attending a serious collision on Main Road in Emsworth.

“The road is closed between the Slipper Road junction and the Thorney Road junction and there is likely to be significant disruption in the area for the next few hours.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.