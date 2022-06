PC Glen McArthur, of Roads Policing Sussex, posted two photographs on Twitter showing two damaged cars at 5.39pm today (Friday, June 10).

He said: "If you're heading to the event at the racecourse, expect delays."

AA Traffic News is showing that the road is closed and that traffic is very slow.

AA Traffic News also said the affected area is Kennel Hill both ways from New Road to Pook Lane.

Sussex Police said Kennel Hill near Goodwood is closed due to a serious collision